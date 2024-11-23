Pakistan authorities tighten security ahead of planned protest by Imran Khan's party

Islamabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Pakistan authorities on Saturday began shutting down major entry points to the national capital Islamabad, a day ahead of a planned protest march by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan has issued a "final call" for the protest, urging his supporters to march to Islamabad to demand the release of all PTI prisoners, including himself; the recognition of his claimed victory in the Feb 8 elections; and the annulment of the 26th constitutional amendment that changed the process for appointing judges and the chief justice.

The National Motorway and Highways Authority announced the closure of the M-1 and M-2 motorways, as well as other key routes, citing repair work. The M-1 and M-2, connecting Peshawar and Lahore to Islamabad, are critical routes often used by protesters heading to the capital.

To bolster security, the federal government has summoned paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel to assist police in maintaining order in the capital.

In a further security measure, the federal administration evacuated all student hostels in the city on Friday.

The Punjab government has also enforced Section 144 across the province from November 23 to November 25, banning protests, public gatherings, rallies, and sit-ins. Similarly, Section 144 has been in effect in Islamabad since November 18.

Despite the heightened security and restrictions, the PTI has remained persistent about proceeding with its protest march and subsequent sit-in to press for its demands.

Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since last year facing, according to his party, over 200 cases; got bail in some of them, convicted in some others, and hearings going on for some more.

Khan's party won the largest number of seats in the February general elections despite contesting as independents as the party was denied an election symbol and the PTI chief has already alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had “stolen the mandate” to grab power at the federal level.

Relations between the PTI and the PML-N-led coalition government -already tense since Khan's ouster in 2022 - have strained even more in recent times.