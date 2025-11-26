Pakistan, Bahrain agree to bolster cooperation in economic, defence and cultural fields

Islamabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Pakistan and Bahrain on Wednesday agreed to further bolster cooperation in economic, defence and cultural fields, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with the Gulf country's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in Manama.

Shehbaz, who arrived in Bahrain on a two-day visit, held delegation-level talks with King Hamad at Al Qudaibiya Palace in Manama, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's desire to expand trade and investment. He said that bilateral trade is poised to grow with the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement, which is currently in the last stages of finalisation, it reported.

He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities through the Special Investment Facilitation Council, especially in food security, IT, construction, mining, tourism, and healthcare.

"Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding defence partnership and agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in training, logistics, manpower, and defence production," Radio Pakistan said.

Both leaders also discussed the recent developments in Gaza, and agreed that the establishment of peace and stability was long overdue for the people of Gaza.

King Hamad also conferred upon Shehbaz the Order of Bahrain (first class), which is the highest award given by Bahrain to Heads of States and governments.

Shehbaz earlier received a warm welcome at the Manama airport by Bahrain’s Crown Prince and PM Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy PM Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and senior members of the Bahraini leadership.

The delegation also includes Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officials.