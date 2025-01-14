Pakistan, Bangladesh pledge to strengthen defence cooperation

Islamabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday underscored the importance of their strong defence ties while agreeing to explore ways to enhance military ties.

Advertisment

The move came during the Pakistan visit of the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan.

He held a key meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

According to the army, during their meeting, both held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored “further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation”.

Advertisment

The COAS and the PSO underscored the importance of a “stronger defence relationship”, emphasising that the enduring partnership between the two "brotherly nations" must remain “resilient against external influences”.

The COAS reiterated the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region while ensuring that both nations continue contributing to regional security through “collaborative defence initiatives”. Following the talks, Lt Gen Kamr-ul-Hassan held a detailed meeting with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ).

“The discussions focused on matters of mutual strategic interest and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations,” the army said in a statement.

Advertisment

“Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening military ties and reaffirmed their commitment to insulating this partnership from any external disruptions,” it said.

Gen Mirza and Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan agreed on the critical need for continued collaboration in promoting regional peace, security, and stability. Gen Mirza reiterated that both countries share a common vision for a secure and prosperous future, underpinned by robust defence cooperation. PTI SH GRS GRS