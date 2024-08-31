Pakistan braces for heavy rains as Cyclone Asna draws closer

Islamabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Pakistani authorities on Saturday warned of heavy rains and gusty winds lashing the coastal areas of the country due to a cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea.

The cyclonic storm Asna over the northeast Arabian Sea off the Sindh coast has moved further westward during the past nine hours and now lies about 200km southwest of Karachi, according to an advisory by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

It also said that the storm system is likely to track further west-southwestwards.

Under its influence, the PMD said, rain-thundershowers accompanied by squally winds were likely in Karachi division, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh till August 31.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for the districts of Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar in Balochistan until September 1.

It also stated that heavy rains may create water logging in low-lying areas of the Makran coast in Balochistan.

The PMD warned that sea conditions are likely to remain rough or very rough with squally winds up to 80 Km/hour, advising the fishermen of Sindh not to venture into the sea on Saturday and those of Balochistan till tomorrow (Sunday).

PMD’s cyclone warning centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the system. The concerned authorities are requested to keep them abreast through PMD advisory.

PMD chief Sahibzada Khan said in a press conference on Friday: “This is the first time in 60 years, since 1964, that such a cyclone has formed.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab asked residents to avoid “unnecessary movement”.

“I would urge the residents of Karachi, especially bike riders to avoid unnecessary movement. Stay safe everyone & in case of any emergency call 1339,” he said in a post on X.