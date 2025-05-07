Pakistan briefs Chinese ambassador on latest escalation with India

Islamabad, May 7 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday briefed Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong about the latest escalation with India.

In retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, including Bhawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

According to the Foreign Office, the ambassador of China called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar amid ongoing tension with India.

“The deputy prime minister briefed the Chinese ambassador on the serious situation following India’s ‘unprovoked violation’ of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives,” the Foreign Office said.

Dar underscored Pakistan’s firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

“The two sides exchanged views on regional security developments and agreed to maintain close coordination and communication across all relevant areas,” according to the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday called on India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint in the “larger interest of peace and stability” of the region and said it will play a “constructive role” in easing the tensions by working with the international community.

“We are concerned about the ongoing situation,” China’s Foreign Ministry said.

“India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They are both China’s neighbours as well,” it said.

“China opposes all forms of terrorism,” it said, in an apparent reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

“We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation,” the statement said.

“China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable,” it added. PTI SH GSP GSP