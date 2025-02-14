Pakistan calls terror reference in India-US joint statement as misleading; says arms sale will cause regional imbalance

Islamabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday took an exception to a reference in the US-India joint statement about the alleged proliferation of terrorism from its soil and termed it as “one-sided, misleading and contrary to diplomatic norms.” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan also expressed concern at the arms sale by the US to India, which he said would increase military imbalance in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, during their meeting in Washington on Thursday (Friday morning India time) called on Pakistan to “expeditiously” bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Trump, addressing a joint media briefing with Modi, announced that his administration has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key plotter of the dastardly 26/11 strike, one of the "very evil people" of the world to India.

At the weekly press briefing, Khan said that Pakistan was “surprised” that the reference has been added to the joint statement notwithstanding Pakistan’s counterterrorism cooperation with the United States.

“We consider the Pakistan-specific reference in the ‘India-US Joint Statement of February 13, 2025 as one-sided, misleading and contrary to diplomatic norms,” he said.

The India-US joint statement said the two leaders committed to strengthening cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e Mohammad, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba to prevent heinous acts like the Mumbai attacks.

It said the leaders reaffirmed that the “global scourge” of terrorism must be fought and terrorist safe havens eliminated from every corner of the world. Khan said, “Such references cannot cover up India’s sponsorship of terrorism, subversion and extrajudicial assassinations in the region and beyond; nor can they shift international attention from the stark reality of India being a safe haven for the perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities.” The ‘Joint Statement’ fails to address non-compliance of India with UNSC resolutions which is the key source of tension and instability in the region and to take cognisance of the grim human rights situation in Kashmir.

“Regrettably, this is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility,” he said.

The India-Pakistan bilateral ties nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

Khan also said that the international community recognises Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“As a country that has enormously suffered from terrorism, Pakistan would continue to contribute constructively to the regional and global efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

“It remains committed to bring the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this scourge from its soil. Pakistan also remains committed to continue with counter-terrorism efforts to address the issue of terrorism including acts of terrorism perpetrated by foreign elements,” he said.

The spokesperson also showed concern at the arms sale by the US to India which he said would increase military imbalance in the region.

“Pakistan is also deeply concerned over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India. Such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability. They remain unhelpful in achieving the objective of a durable peace in South Asia,” he said.

To a question about Indian media reports showing concerns at Pakistan’s missile technology, he said that no country should feel threatened by “our defence preparedness.” “Our defence preparedness is essentially for defensive purposes. We don't have any aggressive designs. We don't pursue expansionist policy, the way one of our neighbours does,” he added. PTI SH NPK NPK