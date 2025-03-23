Pakistan can build itself despite internal, external conspiracies: President Zardari

Islamabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that his country will continue to build itself despite internal and external conspiracies.

Addressing the Pakistan Day military parade at Aiwan-e-Sadr (President's House), Zardari congratulated the nation and said that the objective of Pakistan was to set up a welfare state where the rule of law should be supreme. “Pakistan was achieved after many sacrifices and we would not hesitate from any sacrifice to keep it safe,” he said.

He said that Pakistan, being a strong and determined nation, has the ability to face challenges and “we will continue to build Pakistan despite internal and external conspiracies.” He alleged that India had always tried to cast an evil eye on Pakistan while militants through the “fitna-e-Khawarj” (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) also posed a threat to the country.

“We want to tell them that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces stand shoulder to shoulder and would foil their nefarious designs,” he said.

He also stated that Pakistan’s foreign policy was based on peace and development, and it was looking forward to building peaceful relations with all neighbours based on peace and equality.

Zardari also urged the international community to support the people of Kashmir to decide their future in light of the UN resolution. Pakistan Day is observed every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, under which the Muslim League demanded a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

Along with President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Cabinet ministers, services chiefs, diplomats and other officials and prominent people attended the event which was held at a limited scale due to the month of Ramzan.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that the day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques after morning prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In his address, Zardari urged Pakistanis to rise above differences, reject division and negativity, and work together to build a prosperous, inclusive and just Pakistan.

The President said the road ahead is challenging but not impossible.

He said the true strength of Pakistan lies in its people, their resilience, hard work and patriotism that have carried this nation through the toughest of times.

Prime Minister Sharif said with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure its rightful place among the nations of the world. PTI SH NSA ZH NSA NSA