Pakistan Chief Justice Isa denounces killing women in the name of honour without fulfilling Sharia laws related to adultery

Islamabad, Jun 29 (PTI) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Saturday that women in the country were killed in the name of honour without fulfilling the Islamic condition of producing four witnesses in cases of adultery.

Speaking at a conference for justice here on the topic of 'Access to Justice for All,’ the Chief Justice said that the constitution mandates women's representation across all sectors.

He lamented a disregard for social history within the Muslim community and condemned the misuse of honour killings in the name of dignity. He said that according to Islamic teachings, “the condition of four witnesses is necessary (to prove the act of adultery) but women are killed in the name of honour in violation of Islamic laws.” He also said that accusing a woman of adultery is called a ‘Qazf’ and is punishable in Islam and under laws in Pakistan. “Accusing or desecrating a woman is punishable by 80 lashes in the Quran," he said, adding he had not heard anyone punished for wrongly accusing a woman of adultery.

The chief justice reiterated that denying women their rightful inheritance is a serious offence against Islamic principles, highlighting such cases often arise where sons claim to have received property as a gift after the death of their father and the deceased daughters are deprived of share.

He said that the Constitution guarantees the protection of women in the workplace and all children, boys and girls, from 5 to 16 years of age are entitled to free education.

The chief justice said that the first word of the Quran is Iqra which does not differentiate between the two (men and women). He said that “there is a Qazf in Islam and our law.” Justice Isa said that Article 25 of the Constitution ensures equal treatment, emphasising that women not only enter the National Assembly through reserved seats but also win elections and become parliamentarians.

He stressed women's participation in every sector, adding new laws can be adopted to protect women's rights.