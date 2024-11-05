Pakistan, China conclude air forces' exercise 'Indus Shield-Chinese'

Islamabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Air Forces of Pakistan and China on Tuesday concluded an exercise aimed at validating interoperability between the two countries in the face of “contemporary air combat challenges.” Indus Shield-Chinese, a bilateral module of Exercise Indus Shield 2024, was conducted separately between Chinese and Pakistan air forces at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force, according to an official statement from Rawalpindi.

The exercise witnessed participation from People's Liberation Army Air Force of China with its personnel and high-tech equipment.

The equipment comprised AESA Radar and Long Range BVR Equipped J-16 & J-10C fighter aircraft, Lethal HQ-22 Surface to Air Defence system, Potent Airborne Electronic Warfare YTG-9 Platform, alongside KJ-500 Airborne Early Warning system.

The Chinese personnel and equipment were pitched against Pakistan Air Force’s J-10C and JF-17 Block-III fighter jets, simulating contemporary aerial combat scenarios.

“The successful execution of such a large-scale exercise demonstrates Pakistan Air Force’s joint operational readiness among allied nations while addressing contemporary security challenges,” the statement said.

Aimed at validating interoperability between China and Pakistan in the face of contemporary air combat challenges and by simulating various military tactics in near realistic multi domain operations training environment, Indus Shield-Chinese has maximised the warfighting potential of both the participating air forces, the statement added.

Pakistan and China have close defence cooperation and their armed forces regularly join hands to conduct exercises and other defence related activities. PTI SH NPK NPK