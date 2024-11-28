Pakistan, China hold military level talks on counter-terrorism

Islamabad: Pakistan and China military officials held talks on counter-terrorism and regional security amid unease following the recent attacks on Chinese nationals.

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) China and one of China’s two top military leaders, is visiting Pakistan along with a high-level delegation, according to a military statement.

General Zhang held a one-on-one meeting with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday, followed by delegation-level discussions.

According to the statement, the engagements focused on “matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.” General Zhang spoke about Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, which remain a key topic of discussion between the two countries due to the rising frequency of attacks targeting Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

Newspaper Dawn reported that there have been media reports that Beijing is seeking a more proactive role in ensuring the safety of its citizens in Pakistan, but the Foreign Office has emphasised that counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty.

Under the regional stability head, the two sides exchanged views about the Indian role in the region and the developments in Afghanistan, particularly the presence of terrorist groups, Dawn added.

The CMC vice chairman’s visit follows a trip by Gen Li Qiaoming, commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces, to Pakistan in late August.

Additionally, over 300 Chinese troops arrived in Pakistan to take part in the joint China-Pakistan anti-terrorism exercise, Warrior-VIII, amid escalating militant attacks in the country. The opening ceremony for the drills was held on Wednesday, a report posted on the Chinese Defence Ministry's official website said. Running until mid-December, the drills aim to enhance joint counter-terrorism operational capabilities.

During the talks on Wednesday, General Munir highlighted the resilience of Pakistan-China relations, noting their ability to withstand shifts in international and regional dynamics. He expressed gratitude for China’s unwavering support for Pakistan.

General Zhang, in turn, praised Pakistan’s dedication to the strategic partnership and reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening the enduring bilateral relationship, the statement added.

The two generals last met in Beijing in April 2023, where General Zhang pledged to deepen and expand practical cooperation, elevate military-to-military ties, and jointly safeguard the common interests of both countries while promoting regional peace and stability, reported Dawn.

The ties between Pakistan and China have come under strain as Chinese nationals have frequently come under attack from terrorists and separatist groups in different parts of the country.

The talks and the drills follow this week's attack when at least 50 persons were killed and 20 injured when militants ambushed three vehicles in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

The attacks involving suicide bombers have been taking place despite Pakistan deploying over 30,000 security personnel to guard Chinese citizens in the country.

Last month, two Chinese engineers were among those killed in a suicide bomb attack near Karachi airport drawing a strong reaction from the Chinese government over the security of their citizens in Pakistan.

Separatist groups have targeted Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on several private projects and also those under the aegis of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).