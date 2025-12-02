Pakistan, China launch annual counter-terrorism exercise

Islamabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Pakistan and China have launched the latest edition of the annual counter-terrorism exercise in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistan army said on Tuesday.

The exercise, called Warrior-IX, started on Monday at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, in Nowshera district, marking the ninth round of the Warrior series between the Pakistan army and China's People's Liberation Army, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The exercise is aimed at boosting interoperability and defence cooperation, it said, adding that drills focus on counter-terrorism operations to refine professional skills, enhance coordination and share best practices in modern warfare.

The Pakistani army noted that the long-standing defence cooperation between Pakistan and China is rooted in “mutual trust and a strategic partnership”.

The launch of Warrior-IX underscores the “iron clad” bond between the two sides and “reaffirms their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security”, it added.

Senior officers attended the opening ceremony, including Pakistan’s Mangla Corps Commander and Chinese Major General Bian Xiaoming, Deputy Chief of Staff of the PLA’s Western Theatre Command.

The two armies will conduct field exercises and tactical simulations during the training to deepen counter-terrorism collaboration, the statement added.

The duration of the drills was not disclosed, though such exercises typically run for two to four weeks. PTI SH SKS GSP