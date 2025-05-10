Pakistan claims India targeted three airbases with missiles, drones

Lahore, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan early Saturday claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones.

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

"But all assets of the Air Force remain safe," he claimed.

India has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed.

He added that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence system.

He said this is a "sinister act of India pushing the region into lethal war and Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response".

Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly.