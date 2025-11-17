New Delhi: Pakistan today announced the closure of its borders with Afghanistan for an indefinite period.

The decision was taken by the Pakistan government amid rising tensions with the Taliban regime, which has directed Afghan traders to reduce their dependence on imports from Pakistan and explore other trade options.

Pakistani officials stated that the borders will remain closed for trade and other activities until concrete steps are taken by the Taliban government against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups.

Officials further claimed that the border closure is not a routine administrative measure but a strategic policy shift. The Afghan Taliban leadership has been informed that no further negotiations will take place until decisive action is taken against the TTP and other militant outfits. Pakistan has made it clear that “security comes first, trade comes later,” signalling Islamabad’s new stance.

According to reports, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has already been closed for over a month, leaving thousands of trucks and containers stranded on both sides.

Currently, border crossings remain open only on humanitarian grounds, mainly to allow the return of Afghan refugees and individuals stranded at the border.

Meanwhile, the Taliban authorities have instructed traders and businessmen to explore new trade avenues.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Pakistan will lose a significant market in Afghanistan and Central Asia, with whom Islamabad recently signed trade agreements.

He noted that Afghanistan has the option to sign business deals with almost all Central Asian states, as well as Iran and Turkiye, on easier terms.

Pakistan used to export fresh fruits, cement, medicines, fabrics, agricultural tools, shoes, and other products worth $100–200 million per month to Afghanistan.

Traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be badly hit by the prolonged border closure.