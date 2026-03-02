Pakistan closes certain routes for military exercises involving jets

Lahore, Mar 2 (PTI) Pakistan has closed certain routes within Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions (FIRs) at specific times for the military exercises involving fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in view of the evolving regional situation, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

"The PAA on Monday issued a NOTAM announcing the closure of certain routes within the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions (FIRs) at specific times," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken due to expected military exercises involving fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force, during which various sectors of the Karachi and Lahore FIRs will be closed to commercial flights," he said.

According to the notification, these air routes will remain unavailable for commercial operations from March 3 to March 31, between 9 am and 3 pm daily.

"During these hours, the affected airspace will not be available for civilian flight operations," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan has been in a war with Afghanistan since Feb 27.

According to Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban after “unprovoked firing” from across the border last week.

"Pakistan’s armed forces have destroyed 182 Afghan Taliban posts and captured 31, and 415 Afghan Taliban personnel have been killed and over 580 injured since the start of the operation so far," he said on Monday. PTI MZ ZH ZH