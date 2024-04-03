Pakistan committed to defeating terrorism with full force of national power: President Zardari

Islamabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that his country was committed to defeating terrorism with full force of national power.

Advertisment

Zardari made the remarks while talking to Army chief General Asim Munir, who met him at the President's House to felicitate him on his appointment as the President and the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces.

According to an official statement, the army chief conveyed his sincere wishes for a successful tenure to the president and also apprised him regarding the ongoing operations of the army against terrorism.

General Munir highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats and also intimated the contributions of the army towards development initiatives, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisment

President Zardari emphasised “Pakistan's steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation's resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power,” it said.

He also acknowledged the exemplary role of the Armed Forces, affirming that the army's contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

He commended the army's efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress. He paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Zardari also noted with grave concern the baseless allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution and its leadership to accrue narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with an iron hand, according to the statement.

Though no party was identified, apparently the reference was towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf due to the hard stance of Imran Khan towards the security institutions of the country. PTI SH ZH ZH