Pakistan committed to establishment of Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders: Shehbaz

Islamabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan was committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state with its pre-1967 borders.

He posted the comments on social media as he left the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh for Pakistan after attending the historic Gaza peace summit.

“As I board the plane to return home after the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el Sheikh, I want to share some reflections on the potentially transformational nature of what took place and why Pakistan has been so deeply involved,” he wrote on X.

He said that the most important priority for Pakistan was the immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza and Pakistan, along with other brotherly nations, consistently stated and reinforced this priority.

The Prime Minister said that the Palestinian people's freedom, dignity and prosperity remain a primary concern for Pakistan, adding that “the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital remains the bedrock of Pakistan's Middle East policy and will remain so.” He also thanked the US president for his effort to make the Gaza deal possible.

“Our gratitude to President Trump is anchored in him promising that he would make it stop, and delivering on that promise. We will continue to express our admiration for President Trump’s unique contribution to peace,” he said.

Earlier, he was present at Sharm el Sheikh at the historic occasion of the peace deal and became prominent when President Trump praised him and the army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and asked PM Shehbaz to address the participants on Monday evening.

The Pakistani leader used the opportunity to praise Trump for arranging peace and also once again proposed his name for the Nobel Peace Prize. PTI SH ZH ZH