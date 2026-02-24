Pakistan condemns Israel's plan to form a regional alliance

Islamabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Pakistan’s Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution to strongly condemn Israel's plan to forge a regional alliance of several countries, claiming it targets a few nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday talked about his vision of a “hexagon” of alliances in and around the region.

The resolution moved in the House by Palwasha Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party deplored the “continued provocative steps and statements by the Israeli leadership that threatened the regional and international peace and stability, including the latest statement about forming alliances” against a few nations in the region. It condemned the Israeli forces’ “blatant disregard of international law, the UN charter, relevant UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions as well as the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.” The House also rejected any attempt by Israel "to change the legal or historical status of the occupied Palestinian territory, including the status of the holy sites.” The resolution deplored continued “provocative steps and statements by the leadership of Israel that threaten the regional and international peace and stability”.

The House reaffirmed Pakistan’s historic and unwavering support for the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital. PTI SH RD RD RD