Pakistan condemns killing of 3 Chinese nationals in Tajikistan

Islamabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday condemned the killing of three Chinese nationals in the border region of Tajikistan in a drone attack emanating from Afghanistan.

At least three Chinese workers in Tajikistan were killed when a drone and firearm attack hit them in the south of the country, Tajik authorities said on Thursday.

Pakistan Foreign Office in an early morning statement expressed “deepest condolences" and "strong solidarity" with the government and people of China as well as with the government and people of Tajikistan, over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals.

“Pakistan unequivocally condemns this cowardly attack on Chinese nationals. The use of armed drones in the incident underlines the gravity of threat emanating from Afghanistan and the brazenness of those behind it,” it further said.

Pakistan also said that as a “neighbour that has repeatedly suffered terrorist attacks orchestrated from Afghan soil, the people of Pakistan fully understand and share the grief and anguish of our Chinese friends and Tajik partners”.

“The repeated use of Afghan soil by terrorist elements and their continued presence under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban regime, is a matter of serious concern for the entire region and the wider international community,” it said.

Pakistan also demanded action against the perpetrators, abettors, facilitators and financiers of terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil. PTI SH GSP GSP