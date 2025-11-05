Pakistan court acquits three convicts of 2014 Wagah suicide attack

Lahore, Nov 5 (PTI) A Pakistani court has set aside the death penalty and 300 years of imprisonment of three convicts in a 2014 suicide attack at Wagah border that killed over 60 people, a court official said on Wednesday. A division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi allowed the appeals of the convicts – Haseenullah Haseena, Habibullah and Syed Jan alias Gajni – and acquitted them on Tuesday.

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore in 2020 had given death sentences and 300 years of imprisonment to the trio, believed to be members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, for their involvement in the 2014 Wagah border bombing that killed more than 60 people and injured 100 others. The responsibility for the attack was claimed separately by the outlawed Jundullah and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s splinter group - Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

"The Lahore High Court on Tuesday set aside the death penalty and 300 years of imprisonment of the three convicts and ordered their acquittal," the court official.

The convicts were accused of facilitating the suicide bombers.

A law officer argued before the division bench that the convicts did not deserve any leniency and their sentences should be upheld.

Advocate Akram Qureshi, a counsel for the convicts, said the appellants were named in the FIR nine months after the incident.

"The prosecution failed to produce any witness or evidence to prove the charge of facilitation against the appellants. The trial court had unjustly awarded the death penalty and 300 years of imprisonment to the appellants in 2020," he argued. Interestingly, the prosecution presented over 100 witnesses who testified against the accused during the trial that lasted more than five years.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the LHC bench allowed the appeals and acquitted the convicts for insufficient witnesses and lack of evidence, the court official said.