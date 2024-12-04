Pakistan court criticises both government and Imran Khan's party over Nov 24 protest

Islamabad, Dec 4 (PTI) A high court in Pakistan on Wednesday criticised both the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party over the November 24 protest which paralysed the national capital and ended in violence.

Advertisment

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan had issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Khan's party launched the protest on November 24 to give a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, where most government buildings are located. His supporters were forcibly dispersed on the night of November 26 when they reached close to D-Chowk.

The Islamabad High Court had ruled the planned protest unlawful and directed the federal government to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in Islamabad without disrupting public life, particularly as the Belarusian president’s arrival coincided with the protest.

Advertisment

Hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Islamabad traders against Khan's party for bringing supporters to the capital in violation of the court orders issued before the launch of the protest on November 24, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that "PTI was wrong, and so was the government," as he questioned the actions of both sides.

"I will also ask PTI why the court's orders were disregarded," he said.

However, in the same breath, the chief justice slammed the government for shutting down the city. "You (the government) closed Islamabad in such a way that even I, as a judge, could not reach (my office)," he said.

Advertisment

"You (government) were supposed to restore law and order, but instead, you shut down the entire Islamabad. You kept saying in the media that we are not allowing it on the order of the Islamabad High Court. The court had instructed you to consider the fundamental rights of citizens, business people, and protesters," he said.

The chief justice remarked that apparently “I fell prey to my own order" and demanded why the businesses were closed.

He ordered the interior ministry to submit a detailed report about the protest and adjourned the hearing until next week.

Advertisment

The protest ended on the night of November 26 after the crackdown launched by the government. PTI SH ZH ZH