Pakistan criticises Bihar CM for forcibly removing 'naqab' of Muslim doctor

Islamabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for forcibly removing the 'naqab' (veil) of a young Muslim doctor, describing the action as "deeply disturbing." Addressing the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi urged all stakeholders in India to "recognise the seriousness" of this incident.

"The forcible removal of a Muslim woman's hijab by a senior political leader and the subsequent public ridicule of this act are deeply disturbing and warrant strong condemnation," he said.

He said that the action "risks normalising the humiliation of Muslim women" in India.

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan has described Kumar's action as "unacceptable" and demanded an immediate, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident.

It also asked the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take strong notice of the incident.

In a post on X, Pakistan's Punjab province's Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Thursday said the conduct of the Bihar CM has "once again reminded us of the two-nation theory." She also shared two videos -- one of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz honouring a female officer and the other of the Bihar CM removing a Muslim doctor's naqab.