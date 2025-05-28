Pakistan criticises PM Modi's remarks against it

Islamabad, May 28 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against it as "regrettable".

On his first visit to Gujarat after Operation Sindoor, Modi on Tuesday said terrorism was not a proxy war but a deliberate war strategy adopted by Pakistan, and India will respond to it accordingly.

Modi also said that India has only kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance (in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack) and Pakistan is already feeling the heat.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Office said Modi’s remarks were "regrettable, though not entirely unexpected." "His references to weaponising water, a shared, treaty-bound resource, reflect a troubling departure from international norms and a stark contrast between India’s conduct in the region and its declared global ambitions,” the FO said.

It urged India to "return to the core principles of international order, including respect for sovereign rights of others and its treaty obligations, as well as restraint in both language and action".

It said that "jingoism may stir applause on the campaign trail, but it undermines long-term peace and stability". PTI SH ZH ZH