Pakistan delivers strong demarche to Afghanistan over terrorist attack on key military facility

Islamabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with the Afghan interim government over the deadly terrorist attack this week at a key military cantonment, reiterating its call for "decisive action" against militants hiding in the neighbouring nation.

The terror attack on the Bannu Cantonment in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday killed eight soldiers and injured many others. Security forces also killed all 10 terrorists who launched the attack at the major military cantonment.

The terrorists' failed attempt to attack the facility forced them to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the cantonment, leading to the collapse of a portion of the wall and damaging the adjoining infrastructure.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Afghan embassy, Sardar Muhammad Shakib, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche over the deadly terrorist attack”, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Bannu Cantonment attack is yet another reminder of the serious threat posed by terrorism to regional peace and security," it said.

"Pakistan reiterates the call for decisive action against terrorism and remains steadfast in its commitment to combat this menace and to uphold its security against all threats,” it said.

The Foreign Office said the terrorist attack was carried out by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group based in Afghanistan, which, along with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials in multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

It urged the interim Afghan government to fully investigate and take immediate, robust and effective action against the perpetrators of the Bannu attack and prevent the recurrence of such attacks against Pakistan using the territory of Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office said such incidents also go against the spirit of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

It also reiterated serious concerns over the presence of terror outfits inside Afghanistan that continue to threaten Pakistan’s security.

Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns with the interim Afghan government, asking them to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil by the terrorists and take effective action against such elements.

But so far, little has been done as Kabul rejects the presence of terrorists on its soil.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terrorist activities over the past year, particularly in regions like Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the cessation of a ceasefire between the government and the banned TTP militant group in November 2022.

Last week, Islamabad reiterated its stance against engaging in talks with the TTP and called for Kabul's action against terrorists operating from Afghan territory.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies' annual security report, violence and casualties in Pakistan saw a notable decline in the second quarter of 2024. The report said there was a 12 per cent reduction in overall violence, with 380 fatalities reported compared to 432 in the preceding quarter.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were identified as the epicentres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of fatalities and 84 per cent of all attacks involving both terrorist incidents and security force responses.