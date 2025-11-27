New Delhi: Pakistan today denied rumours of the death of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating “there is no truth regarding his health.”

Huge crowds gathered outside Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is lodged, after reports emerged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader had been killed. The crowd sought clarification from the jail authorities.

Pakistan’s Adiala Jail authorities rejected rumours about former Prime Minister Imran Khan's death in custody, a day after protests erupted outside the prison.

The administration said Khan remained inside the facility and was in “good health,” describing the speculation as “baseless,” according to a report by Geo News. Officials at Adiala Jail said Khan had not been moved from the prison and continued to receive “complete medical attention.”

In a statement, the authorities said, “There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail. He is fully healthy.”

However, PTI leaders also stated that such rumours were spread by various media groups and urged the government and the interior ministry to immediately refute these rumours.

The party leaders sought an early meeting with Imran Khan to ascertain facts about his welfare.

Earlier, Imran Khan's family accused the police of using force against those attempting to meet the jailed leader.

Party spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram asked the government to issue a statement regarding Imran Khan's health. He also urged the government that rumours about his welfare need to be investigated.

He further said that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the founder’s safety and protect his fundamental rights. He added that every legal and political step will be taken to put an end to these rumours and bring the truth to light.

Three of Imran Khan’s sisters, Noreen, Aleema and Uzma, said they were physically attacked by police when they reached Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail earlier this week.

They alleged that officers pushed and hit them, along with PTI supporters, as they waited outside the jail gates.