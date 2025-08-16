Pakistan Dy PM Dar to visit UK from Aug 17

Islamabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will hold meetings with his British counterpart Angela Rayner and others to discuss bilateral issues during his official visit to the United Kingdom from August 17 to 19, it was announced on Saturday.

Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, would hold meetings with the UK Deputy Prime Minister Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, in addition to a breakfast meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Office said in a statement here.

The deputy prime minister will also inaugurate a Punjab Land Record Authority’s project, piloted at the Pakistan High Commission, London. The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely.

Additionally, Dar will engage with British Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.

Pakistan and UK enjoy close ties, featuring regular high-level visits and strong institutional linkages. The two countries have been engaged in Enhanced Strategic Dialogue since 2011, which has deepened and broadened the dialogue between them on issues related to trade, economic growth and development, cultural cooperation, security, and education.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and the UK pledged to deepen their partnership across key sectors, with a renewed focus on defence cooperation and strategic dialogue, during high-level talks in Rawalpindi. PTI SH NPK NPK