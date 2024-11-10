Pakistan expands anti-militancy operations in Balochistan

Islamabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Pakistan on Sunday announced an expansion in intelligence-based operations across restive Balochistan province to tackle the escalating threat of militancy.

Advertisment

The announcement comes a day after a suicide bomber targeted a crowded railway station in the provincial capital Quetta, killing 27 people.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting on Balochistan’s security situation along with provincial chief minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shahab Ali Shah, police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari, and Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, participated in the meeting to strategise on enhancing security and responding to recent attacks.

Naqvi said during the meeting it was decided to take decisive steps with "full force to crush the terrorists and expand intelligence-based operations to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements".

Advertisment

He also said the federal government would provide all possible support to the Balochistan government to combat terrorism.

Naqvi said measures would be taken to provide training and strengthen the professional capabilities of police, counter-terrorism department (CTD), Levies and other forces of Balochistan.

Paying tribute to the recent blast victims, Naqvi said, “This fight against terrorism is a collective responsibility, and victory against our enemies is our only option.” Chief Minister Bugti in his remarks reaffirmed that the provincial government was committed to improving law and order. “A small group of elements is responsible for these attacks, and we are determined to eliminate them completely,” he stated.

Advertisment

Pakistan has been battling against a low-level insurgency in the province led by the ethnic Baloch extremists who have grievances against the federal government. PTI SH SCY SCY SCY