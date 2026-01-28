Pakistan eyes USD 8 billion of annual mineral exports within a decade

Islamabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Pakistan’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that mineral exports from the country could reach between USD 6-8 billion annually within this decade by value addition rather than focusing on raw extraction.

Iqbal was addressing the Pak-China Mineral Cooperation Forum in Islamabad, reported state-run Radio Pakistan.

“Our objective is to move decisively beyond extraction,” he said, while emphasising that Pakistan seeks to develop mineral processing plants, smelters and refining facilities and mineral-based industrial clusters linked with Special Economic Zones.

The Planning Minister said the transformation of Pakistan's mineral economy cannot happen without strategic partners, and China's role is central in this regard.

He said the future of Pakistan-China mineral cooperation lies in co-creating value through technology, innovation, human capital development and long-term partnerships. “With China as a trusted partner, we can convert mineral wealth into industrial strength, export competitiveness and shared prosperity,” he said.

Iqbal said Pakistan wants joint ventures that serve not only domestic demands but also regional and global markets. He reaffirmed that the security and safety of Chinese nationals and investments remain a top national priority.

He also mentioned that the second phase of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is about translating connectivity into productivity and productivity into exports, jobs and sustainable growth.

He hoped the second phase of CPEC would help Pakistan upgrade and modernise its agriculture, industries, technological capacity and human resource potential so that it can become a model of export-led growth.