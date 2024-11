Peshawar Nov 29 (PTI) Security forces killed four terrorists during an operation in Pakistan's Northwestern Province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, Military Media Wing said.

The operation was conducted on intelligence-based reports about presence of terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district bordering Afghanistan.

The four killed included their leader, 'Batoor'.

Three terrorists were wounded in the operation. PTI AYZ VN VN