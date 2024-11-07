Pakistan Foreign Office rejects as fake reports about joint op with Iran in border region

Islamabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday rejected reports about a joint operation with Iran in its border region by saying that it was a fake news propagated by terrorists.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked at the weekly briefing about the joint operation when a high-ranking Iranian defence delegation led by General Qureshi, the Deputy Defense Minister of Iran, was visiting Islamabad.

“I would like to state that this information (about operation) is not correct. This is a fake news. Statements by terror groups should not be taken seriously,” she said.

She, however, said that in line with commitment to root out smugglers and terrorists, an operation was carried out by Pakistani security forces west of Panjgur in Balochistan.

The operation took place 30 kilometres within our territory against smugglers, and this was undertaken by Pakistani security forces alone. PTI SH NPK NPK