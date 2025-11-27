Pakistan, GCC would soon sign free trade agreement: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) would soon sign a free trade agreement to enhance trade.

Addressing the business community in Manama on the last day of his two-day visit to Bahrain, Shehbaz said that the FTA would significantly boost Pakistan's trade with GCC member states, particularly Bahrain.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement (GCC FTA) has been nearly finalised and is expected to be signed soon,” he said.

The GCC is an influential grouping comprising the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that the Prime Minister said his government is ready to support joint ventures, facilitate investment plans and assist in a mutually rewarding journey of progress.

He asked the Bahrain leadership and businessmen to come forward and work together and make Pakistan's economy, particularly the industry, agriculture, IT and Fintech sectors, more vibrant.

The Prime Minister also praised and saluted the Pakistani community living in Bahrain for their hard work, unflinching resolve and dedication towards the development of Pakistan and Bahrain.