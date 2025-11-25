New Delhi: The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was dissolved at midnight, paving the way for a caretaker administration that will oversee the region’s fresh elections, likely to be held early next year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad Nasir as the caretaker chief minister and also designated him as Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council during the interim period.

The government and opposition failed to agree on a mutually acceptable candidate for the caretaker slot, prompting the matter to be referred to the Prime Minister.

The term of Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan’s government ended last night.

The caretaker administration has been tasked with conducting the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections.

The election schedule is likely to be announced in the coming weeks.