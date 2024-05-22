Pakistan government forms committee to investigate attack on PTI leader

Islamabad, May 22 (PTI) Pakistan’s Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate an attack on a senior leader of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party a day earlier.

Advertisment

Terming the attack as “regrettable and sad”, the law minister while speaking in a Senate session today said such attacks should not happen. "The government is seriously investigating the attack on Raoof Hasan," Tarar said, according to Geo News.

An FIR on charges of murder and attempted murder concerning the attack on Imran Khan’s party’s Information Secretary Raoof Hasan has been registered at Islamabad’s Abpara police station, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Hasan was allegedly attacked by a group of around four apparently transgender persons in the capital. It drew strong condemnation from his party, however, it remains unclear why the politician was attacked.

Advertisment

Hasan has reportedly informed the police that a group of people who appeared to be transgender attacked him in the parking lot of a private news channel's office. Hasan claimed a similar attempt was made on him two days ago in the capital's Blue Area.

The perpetrators managed to flee the scene with ease following the attack, the report said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment and he was later discharged, it added.

Advertisment

A video shared by PTI shows Hasan requesting people to call the doctor as he is seen with injuries and blood on his face while walking into a building.

A spokesperson for Islamabad Police said they were collecting evidence from the scene and vowed to take action against the perpetrators.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan condemned the attack and demanded an immediate investigation and action, the Express Tribune reported.

A message posted on jailed PTI founder Imran Khan's account on X, managed by his social media team, said, “The entire nation knows who is orchestrating these attacks on our leadership. It’s the same powers that lurk in the shadows and use proxies to harass & threaten judges and make a mockery of elections by brazenly tampering with results.

“Let us make it very clear that the PTI will not be deterred by such dirty tactics & violence which only serve to expose the perpetrators before the nation.” PTI GSP AKJ GSP