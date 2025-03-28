Pakistan govt plans to counter extremist narratives through films, dramas

Islamabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A high-level meeting, chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has decided to counter extremist narratives through films and dramas, reinforcing the national stance against terrorism, Geo News reported on Friday. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's House here on Friday, was attended by civil and military leadership, along with representatives from all four provinces.

Officials resolved to expose the perpetrators of the Jaffar Express attack and to aggressively counter anti-state campaigns on both traditional and digital media, Geo News reported, citing sources.

It was agreed that the National Action Plan (NAP) would be utilised to strengthen the national narrative, with authorities directed to develop an active and effective counter-narrative against terrorism and extremism.

The participants also decided to prevent the dissemination of content that threatens national security and harmony while ensuring better coordination among provinces. To engage the youth, films and dramas will incorporate national themes to effectively counter extremist propaganda.

Furthermore, digital media will be used to promote pro-state content and combat misinformation, including deepfake content, by providing verified information. The government will also integrate terrorism awareness into the national curriculum to educate future generations about its dangers.

The government’s initiative comes against the backdrop of rising terrorist attacks in the country, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan emerging as the worst-affected provinces.

Amid a significant increase in violence in Pakistan, the country was ranked as the second-most terrorism-affected nation in 2024, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2025 report.

Pakistan, which previously held the fourth position, moved to second place after witnessing an alarming 45 per cent increase in terrorism-related deaths, with the total rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024 -- one of the steepest surges globally.

On March 11, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants ambushed the Jaffar Express in Bolan district, Balochistan. The militants killed 21 passengers and four soldiers before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists on March 12. PTI SH ARD ARD