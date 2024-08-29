Pakistan has no plans to hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

Islamabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Pakistan Thursday said it has no plans to hold talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and asked Afghanistan's Taliban government to take "robust action" against these terror groups and prevent their activities.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the presence of terror groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), in Afghanistan was confirmed by multiple international reports including the United Nations.

"We expect the Afghan authorities to take robust action against these terror groups and prevent their activities that endanger Pakistan's security," she said at the weekly press briefing here.

"Pakistan has no plans to engage in any talks with the TTP," she added.

She said Islamabad has repeatedly raised concerns about the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan. She added that Pakistan also provided intelligence to Afghanistan on terrorism but refused to disclose the details of the intelligence-sharing arrangements.

Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Afghan government to prevent its soil from being used against it by the TTP and other terrorist groups - a claim denied by Kabul.

There has been an uptick in the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan since the Taliban took over the government in Kabul in 2021, dashing hopes in Islamabad that a friendly government in Afghanistan would help to tackle militancy.

Relations between the two countries have lately become strained, largely because of the TTP but also due to frequent border skirmishes.

In March, Pakistani air force jets carried out air strikes against terrorists in the border regions of Khost and Paktika inside the neighbouring country.

Baloch said that Pakistan's decision to recognise the Afghan Taliban government would be made in consultation with regional partners.

Separately, in a statement issued on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the Foreign Office paid tribute to those who lost their lives in counterterrorism efforts and reiterated Pakistan's firm stance against the TTP.

The spokesperson also condemned the recent terrorist activities in Balochistan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.

She also said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a transformational project that had contributed positively and transparently to Pakistan's national development. She said the corridor project enjoys support and popularity in all provinces and across the political divide in Pakistan.

She clarified that Pakistan's total public debt relating to the CPEC projects is a small percentage of its total debt. Moreover, she said that the public debt obtained from China has a longer maturity period with low interest rates.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to provide full security to all Chinese nationals, projects and institutions.

Baloch also said Pakistan was in touch with Iran over the bilateral gas pipeline. She reiterated Pakistan's long-standing and close relations with the UK. PTI SH ZH ZH