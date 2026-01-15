Pakistan hopes US would 'soon' resume immigrant visa processing for its citizens

Islamabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday hoped that the US would "soon" resume immigrant visa processing for its citizens, saying it viewed the recent suspension as part of an internal review.

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced the pausing of immigrant visa processing for individuals from 75 countries, including Pakistan, as part of its crackdown on foreigners likely to rely on public benefits in the US.

When asked about the US move, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi hoped that the routine processing of immigrant visas would resume soon.

"We are in touch with the US authorities to ascertain further details. This is evolving news that we are following," he said while addressing his weekly press briefing.

No timeline has been given for resuming visa services, but Andrabi hoped that the US would soon resume immigrant visa processing.

“We understand that this is an internal ongoing process of review of US immigration policies and system, and hope that the routine processing of immigrant visas will resume soon,” he said.

The US decision could delay travel, study, and work plans for thousands of Pakistanis who annually apply for American visas.

On the Iran-US tensions, Andrabi said Pakistan was closely watching the developments.

He said Pakistan attached great importance to Iran as a neighbouring country and as an important member of the international community.

He hoped peace and stability would prevail and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for all efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the situation.

Expressing confidence that the Iranian nation would overcome all challenges and emerge stronger, Andrabi said a stable and peaceful Iran free from domestic unrest is in Pakistan's interest.

Andrabi also urged India to refrain from "baseless" allegations against Pakistan and focus on "growing extremism" within its own territory.