Pakistan: Hundreds of Hindus attend special prayers at Katas Raj Temple on Mahashivratri

Lahore, Feb 16 (PTI) Hundreds of Hindu devotees from across Pakistan participated in special prayers to Lord Shiva at the historic Katas Raj Temple in Punjab province on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The event, held on Sunday, was attended by State Minister for Minority Affairs Kheal Das Kohistani, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chief Qamar Zaman, and Additional Secretary (Shrines) Nasir Mushtaq.

The Katas Raj temple in the northeastern Chakwal, some 300 kms from Lahore, is one of the most-visited sites by Hindus, who form the largest minority community in the Muslim-majority Pakistan.

"This is for the first time in the recent past that no Indian Hindu attended this festival because of strained ties between India and Pakistan following the May 2023 armed conflict," ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI on Monday.

He said a good number of Hindus from India participated in the Mahashivratri festival last year. Mahashivratri is a major Hindu festival. Devotees fast, meditate, chant "Om Namah Shivaya," and perform night-long vigils (jaagaran) in temples.

Addressing the gathering, State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani said that Pakistan does not harbour hatred toward any religion. He said that the Mahashivratri was celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion, adding that Pakistan stands as a global example of religious harmony.

ETPB Chairman Qamar Zaman congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

He said that proposals are under consideration to establish a library at Katas Raj Temple and to organise collective wedding ceremonies, and that efforts will be made to promote Katas Raj at the international level.

Additional Secretary (Shrines) Nasir Mushtaq said that the local Hindu community participated wholeheartedly in the Mahashivratri celebrations.

He said that it would be a matter of even greater joy if Indian pilgrims could visit Pakistan. "Along with renovation, expansion of temples under ETPB will be undertaken wherever it is required," he said.

Krishna Sharma, the President of the Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee, said that the Mahashivratri celebrations send a clear message of religious harmony, interfaith tolerance, and protection of minority religious rights in Pakistan.