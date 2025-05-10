Pakistan, India agree to ceasefire with immediate effect, Pak Foreign Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, made the announcement on X within minutes of US President Donald Trump posting a message on Truth Social.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” Dar said on X.

The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other’s military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.