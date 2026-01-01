Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

Islamabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan and India on Thursday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a special agreement prohibiting them from attacking each other's nuclear facilities.

The two countries also exchanged a list of prisoners under the consular access agreement signed on May 21, 2008. "Pakistan and India exchanged the lists of their respective nuclear installations pursuant to the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India signed on 31st December 1988," Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said at the weekly press briefing here.

He said that the list of nuclear installations and facilities was handed over to the representative of the Indian High Commission in the Foreign Office.

Andarbi said that both countries also exchanged the lists of prisoners in each other's custody through diplomatic channels.

“The government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 257 Indian prisoners, including 199 fishermen and 58 other civilians in Pakistan’s custody, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad,” he said.

Andrabi said that sharing the list is consistent with the bilateral agreement, and the two countries are obligated to exchange the list of prisoners twice a year, at the start of January and July.

He said India was also sharing a similar list with Pakistani officials in New Delhi.