Pakistan, Indonesia ink 7 MoUs to bolster cooperation as PM Shehbaz holds talks with Prez Subianto

Islamabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Pakistan and Indonesia Tuesday inked seven agreements to further bolster bilateral cooperation in diverse fields as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held "productive" talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto here.

President Subianto also met Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces, and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation.

"Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen existing ties between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries," the army said in a statement.

It was Subianto's maiden visit to Pakistan. The last presidential visit from Indonesia to Pakistan was undertaken by President Joko Widodo in 2018.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the MoUs signed between the two sides include cooperation in higher education, a grant program for Indonesian state scholarships, and facilitation of business development for small and medium enterprises.

It also includes collaboration between national archives, narcotics control and cooperation in combating illicit drug trafficking, cooperation in Halal trade and certification, and in the field of health.

Addressing a joint press meet after talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz assured to work collectively with the Indonesian President to achieve the targets set for collaboration in different fields.

"What we have decided is to promote our bilateral trade, culture, and interact in the field of medical health, education, and vocational training,” he said.

He further said that Pakistan will also send its doctors, dentists, medical professionals and other related experts to Indonesia to fulfil requirements in the field of medicine.

He said that bilateral trade of USD 4.5 billion between the two nations largely comprised palm oil imported by Pakistan and added that the two sides discussed ways to take collective measures to balance the trade through exports of agricultural products and IT services from Pakistan.

“We have discussed how to take corrective measures to balance this balance of trade through agricultural exports from Pakistan, through exports of IT-led initiatives,” he said.

He said that bilateral relations span over 75 years, and the visit of the Indonesian President coincided with the anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

“Let us agree to celebrate these 75 years with great fanfare in Jakarta and in Islamabad simultaneously, that will convey a very loud and clear message to all and sundry,” he said.

Recalling past ties, he said that Indonesia stood by Pakistan like a rock wall in the 1965 war. “This will be remembered by the people of Pakistan for all time to come,” he said.

He said that the Indonesian President's visit would take the brotherly relations to a much higher level, emphasising that they would work together to promote progress and peace, not only for their own countries but for the entire region.

Speaking on the occasion, President Subianto said both Pakistan and Indonesia agreed to expedite rebalancing of bilateral trade relations in practical terms.

"Today we have had very productive meetings. We have achieved many agreements in various fields, and we have addressed matters of mutual interest between us,” he said.

"We also look forward to further enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, agriculture, health and other areas of mutual interest,” he said.

He also said that both nations have common values. “We have common interests; we are both maybe the biggest Muslim countries in the world...But our Islam is moderate Islam, which promotes inclusivity, tolerance,” he said.

“I think it is very important for us in the coming days and coming years that we make use of this history, make use of this brotherly bond, to benefit our people in most fields.” The Indonesian President said both countries are coordinating in the field of foreign policy, particularly having a shared stance on Palestine. He supported the two-state solution of the Palestine issue, saying that both Pakistan and Indonesia will always maintain a common stance in this regard.

The President of Indonesia expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for extending a warm reception and gracious hospitality during his visit. He said it is an honour for him that PAF fighter jets, including JF-17 Thunder, escorted his plane.

The Indonesian President also invited Prime Minister Shehbaz to visit Indonesia at a mutually convenient date.

Earlier, Subianto was presented with a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Prime Minister's House.