Pakistan interior minister visits Wana Cadet College after suicide bombing

Peshawar, Nov 15 (PTI) Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Wana Cadet College, which was hit by a suicide bombing earlier this week that injured six people.

The minister received a detailed briefing from tribal elders about the attack, which took place on Monday in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's South Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan.

Naqvi said that terrorism in Pakistan is being "orchestrated from abroad", and no one will be allowed to disturb the country’s peace.

He had earlier said that the attackers were from Afghanistan.

The minister said that the terrorists who targeted the Cadet College had no religion, and attacking children is against every principle of humanity.

Six people were injured after the suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the college. According to security officials, the attack was reportedly carried out by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The minister said that there will be no negotiations of any kind with terrorists, and the college will be fully renovated and restored to its best condition. PTI AYZ GRS GRS