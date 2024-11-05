Pakistan, Iran agree to tackle terrorism, border security

Islamabad, Nov 5 (PTI) The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday agreed to make coordinated efforts to address the challenges of border security and terrorism. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad Monday night on a two-day visit to discuss various matters of interest. He visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with his delegation and held talks with his counterpart Ishaq Dar.

Advertisment

The two foreign ministers discussed the broader regional situation and underlined their shared commitment to combating terrorism.

Addressing a joint press conference after talks, Dar said that the two sides resolved to jointly address the threat of terrorism.

"We agree that terrorism is a common challenge for both Pakistan and Iran," said Dar. "We will cooperate in addressing these threats, especially at the border." Dar expressed Pakistan's concerns over Israel's violations of international law in Gaza. He also condemned Israeli aggression in the Middle East, calling it a threat to regional stability and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Advertisment

He also demanded a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, highlighting the importance of diplomacy in solving regional conflicts.

Araqchi commended Pakistan’s clear position on the Palestinian cause, adding that international inaction has allowed the ongoing "genocide" in Palestine to continue. He stressed that efforts must be made to stop Israeli aggression in the region and called for collective action to end the crisis.

Both sides also agreed to continue their cooperation in addressing the shared challenges of border security, terrorism, and regional instability.

Advertisment

Separately, the Foreign Office said in a statement that the two ministers noted the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Iran and emphasised the need to strengthen these relations through increased trade, energy cooperation, and enhanced border management.

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East and “underscored a shared vision for responding to common challenges through coordinated efforts”.

Both sides strongly condemned the Israeli "genocidal acts" in Gaza and expressed their common resolve in supporting the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, it said.

Advertisment

They expressed commitment to exploring avenues for enhancing trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Dar expressed Pakistan’s strong interest in deepening bilateral dialogue and cooperation to explore opportunities for regional connectivity.

The Iranian Foreign Minister echoed these sentiments, affirming Iran’s readiness to collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives and promote regional cooperation.

Advertisment

Araghchi also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen its relationship with Iran and enhance mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges to strengthen bilateral relations, he welcomed Araghchi on his first official visit to Pakistan as Foreign Minister of Iran.

Sharif also conveyed his sincere regards and good wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the situation in West Asia was also discussed.

While reaffirming Pakistan's unequivocal support to the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and statehood, the Prime Minister expressed grave concern over Israel's ongoing "genocidal campaign" against the Palestinian people.

Sharif also emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance and grant of the inalienable right to self-determination to the Palestinian people, as guaranteed to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister also reiterated strong condemnation of Israel's attack against Iran on October 26, while reaffirming support for Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. PTI SH GRS GRS