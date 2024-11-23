Pakistan issues special commemorative coin to mark Guru Nanak's 555th birth anniversary

Lahore: Pakistan has issued a commemorative coin to mark Guru Nanak's 555th birth anniversary as more than 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims who were here to attend the special occasion departed for their homes on Saturday.

The celebrations to mark the 555th birth anniversary – which was on November 14 -- started last week at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib, where the founder of Sikh religion was born.

Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including from India, participated in the religious rituals at the gurdwara, about 100-odd km from here.

The special commemorative coin of PKR 55 denomination has on one side a picture of Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and ‘555th Birthday Celebrations’ and ‘SRI GURU NANAK DEV JI 1469-2024’ written above and below it respectively.

“On the obverse side, there is the crescent moon and five-pointed star facing north-west in a rising position in the centre. Along the periphery on the top are inscribed ‘Islami Jamhuria Pakistan’ in Urdu (Islamic Republic of Pakistan) and below the crescent are two springs of wheat with arms curved upward.” According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the coin --- released on Friday -- consists of 79 per cent brass, 20 per cent zinc and 1 per cent nickel; measures 30mm in diameter and weighs 13.5 grams.

This commemorative coin will be available at exchange counters across all branches of State Bank of Pakistan, the bank said.

Meanwhile, Punjab's first Sikh Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee pardhan (chief) Ramesh Singh Arora along with Additional Secretary Shrines of the Evacuee Trust Property Board Saifullah Khokhar bid farewell to the Indian Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah Border on Saturday.

The departing guests were presented with gifts.

“We are carrying beautiful memories of Guru's land back to our homeland. Media often portrays a distorted image of Pakistan, but the reality is quite different. The people here are loving and welcoming,” remarked a Sikh group leader Gurmeet Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said that religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom and security. “All facilities, including education and employment, are equally available to everyone,” he added.

Pakistan had issued a similar coin on the occasion of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary.