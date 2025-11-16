Pakistan, Jordan sign MoUs on culture, media and education

Islamabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Pakistan and Jordan exchanged four Memoranda of Understanding for cooperation in culture, media and education, according to a report.

The MoUs were exchanged at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and King of Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Radio Pakistan reported. These include Programme for Cultural Cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan, the establishment of Urdu and Pakistan Studies chairs at the University of Jordan, agreement between Pakistan Television and Jordan Radio and Television Corporation and also an agreement for cooperation between Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Jordan Radio and Television Corporation, the report said. The MoUs were signed after King Abdullah II met Prime Minister Sharif and the two sides reaffirmed commitment to enhance strategic and economic ties and expand mutually beneficial collaboration at regional and international fora, it said.

“The discussions focused on further deepening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in economy, trade, investment, health, science and technology, education and defence sector,” according to Radio Pakistan. The meeting also featured a comprehensive exchange of views on regional security and peace initiatives, it said. The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination among the eight Arab Islamic countries that are working with the United States on the Gaza ceasefire and the Gaza Peace Plan signed in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, the report added. Both leaders acknowledged the unanimity of views and principled positions taken by their countries regarding the post-war Gaza, which includes zero tolerance for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, it said. Sharif welcomed Jordan King's visit to Pakistan, highlighting it as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Jordan, it added.

He also hosted a banquet in honour of the King and his accompanying delegation. Earlier, the King landed in Islamabad on a state visit, his first such trip in 21 years. President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Sharif received him at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi.