Pakistan launches Fateh 1 missiles targeting Indian cities

New Delhi: Pakistani state media on early Saturday reported that the country had launched a retaliatory strike against India, claiming to have targeted Indian military installations.

According to media reports, Pakistan attempted to attack with Fateh 1 missiles, one of which was destroyed by Indian air defence system near border.

This claim came after Pakistan alleged that three of its airbases, Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid, were attacked by Indian forces.

The Pakistani military, through its Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), vowed a robust response, stating, "Now you just wait for our response," signaling a dangerous escalation in hostilities.

The Indian military has maintained a high state of readiness, with reports indicating that all incoming threats were intercepted, ensuring no damage to Indian territory or assets.