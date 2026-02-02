Pakistan launches first anti-polio vaccination drive of 2026

Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday launched the year's first nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign under which it will provide oral vaccines to 45 million children in a bid to eliminate the crippling disease from the country, officials said.

The drive will continue until February 8 and will see health workers going door-to-door to children in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to vaccinate children under the age of five.

As the drive commenced, the Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq while speaking at an event in Lahore said that the anti-polio vaccination campaign is one of the priorities of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government.

In Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah kicked off the vaccination drive by administering anti-polio drops to children at a school in Karachi's Chanesar Goth.

The campaign was also launched in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The drive comes after the country's poliovirus case tally for 2025 reached 31 — a notable decrease from 74 in 2024.

The provincial tally for 2025 stood at 20 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine in Sindh, one in Punjab, and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan region.

Stringent security measures were taken to thwart any attack against the polio teams.

Last week, a high-level delegation from the Gates Foundation visited Islamabad and met Sharif, who affirmed that the government was implementing a “comprehensive strategy and taking practical actions” to eradicate polio.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, besides Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.