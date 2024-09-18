Pakistan law enforcement officials foil terror attack in Lahore, kills 3 terrorists

Lahore, Sep 18 (PTI) Pakistan's law enforcement officials foiled a major terror attack in Lahore on Wednesday, killing three terrorists, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police raided a militants' hideout near the Nankana-Lahore interchange.

During the raid, the suspects opened fire on the CTD team.

"Three terrorists were killed in an exchange of gunfire, while their two accomplices fled from the scene," a CTD spokesperson said in a statement.

The terrorists had planned a large-scale attack in Lahore, the spokesperson said.

During the operation, the CTD recovered three hand grenades, three detonators, safety fuse wires, two rifles, ammunition, and explosive materials from the terrorists.

A search operation is underway to capture the fleeing terrorists and the identification of the dead militants is in progress, the CTD said.