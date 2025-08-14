Pakistan marks 79th Independence Day with calls for unity

Islamabad, Aug 14 (PTI) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for rising beyond divisions and standing united for a Pakistan to achieve the idea of justice, equality and service to all, as Pakistan celebrated its 79th Independence Day.

In their separate messages on the occasion, Zardari and Sharif extended heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis at home and abroad, saying that courage, unity, and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

“We celebrate this Independence Day with a sense of renewed pride and hope as the nation has reaffirmed its strength and unity in the face of external aggression in May this year,” Zardari said in his message, in a reference to the recent military confrontation with India.

Claiming Pakistan's "victory" in the four-day conflict, he said it has "given our people a sense of renewed confidence, restored faith in our institutions, and enhanced Pakistan's stature globally”.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

The president also reiterated Pakistan's unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support to Kashmiris.

"We stand vigilant to defend and safeguard our national interests, including water resources,” Prime Minister Sharif said in his message.

He expressed the resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty and reiterated his belief in the principles of peaceful coexistence and resolving the regional and global issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said India needs to demonstrate the same will for the resolution of all disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

He also extended his invitation to all political parties and segments of society to join hands with the government in safeguarding national interests.

Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, extend heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute at the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Sharif unfurled the national flag.

Buildings in Islamabad and other cities have been decorated with national flags and lights.