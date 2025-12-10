Pakistan mulls shifting Imran Khan from Adiala Jail amid persistent protests

Lahore, Dec 10 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to be shifted out of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail due to "constant protest demonstrations" outside the prison by his supporters, an official said on Wednesday. A senior Punjab government official told PTI that the provincial administration, in consultation with federal authorities, is expected to make a decision shortly.

"The Punjab government is seriously considering shifting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan to some other prison due to constant protest demonstrations outside the Adiala Jail," the official said, adding that District Jail Attock is among the options.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information Ikhtiyar Wali also told reporters that continuous demonstrations outside Adiala Jail had disrupted the daily lives of residents in the vicinity, prompting the government to consider relocating the PTI founder.

"Efforts are being made to spread chaos under the guise of protest outside Adiala. Many PTI leaders want their jailed leader to be transferred elsewhere," he claimed.

Tensions escalated outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday when prison authorities refused to allow Khan's sisters and lawyers to meet him.

Following the denial, his sisters and supporters launched a protest, prompting Punjab Police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd and seize several vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday. The area was later cleared.

Condemning the police action, the PTI alleged that despite court orders, Khan's family was denied access to him.

Condemning the police action, the PTI alleged that despite court orders, Khan's family was denied access to him.

The party termed the use of water cannons on women in harsh winter conditions "inhumane" and accused authorities of depriving the former prime minister of his basic rights as a prisoner.