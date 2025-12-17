Pakistan Navy’s fourth Hangor class submarine launched in China

Islamabad, Dec 17 (PTI) The fourth submarine in Pakistan Navy’s Hangor-class series, named Ghazi, was launched at Shuangliu Base in China, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The fourth Hangor-class submarine has been built by all-weather ally China for the Pakistan Navy under an agreement for the transfer of technology, ISPR, the media wing of the military. said.

The launching ceremony in Wuhan was attended by senior officials from both countries, further demonstrating the deepening bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan signed an agreement with China for the acquisition of eight Hangor-class submarines, and under this contract, four submarines are being built in China, and the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW), under Transfer of Technology (ToT), according to the Army.

"These Submarines will be fitted with advanced weapons and sensors capable of engaging targets at standoff ranges,” the Army said.

“Hangor-class submarines will be pivotal in maintaining peace and stability in the region.” The Army said that with the launching of Ghazi, Pakistan Navy has achieved another significant milestone where all four submarines under construction in China are now undergoing rigorous sea trials and are in the final stages of being handed over to Pakistan.

The navy launched the first of the new submarines in April 2024, while the second and third were launched on March 15 and August 15 this year, respectively.

The submarine class, named after the PNS Hangor, is a diesel-electric attack submarine with air-independent propulsion technology, which allows it to travel over greater distances before resurfacing. PTI SH AMS