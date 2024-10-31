Pakistan not interested in dialogue with banned Tehreek-i-Taliban terrorist group: FO

Islamabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday said that it was not interested in having a dialogue with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorist group.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked at her weekly press briefing about the remarks of Afghan Charge d Affaires in Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakib, who has suggested talks to address the issue of terrorism.

Baloch rejected any offers or advice to hold a dialogue between Pakistan and TTP.

"We have done that on several occasions, and I am reiterating what we have said on numerous occasions in the past. Pakistan has absolutely no interest in talks with terror groups who are responsible for the murder of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement officials," she said.

She also asked the Afghan authorities to fulfil the primary responsibility of taking action against the terror groups, primarily TTP, that are based in Afghanistan because Pakistan had provided concrete evidence with regards to their activities and the terror apparatus that they run in Pakistan.

She said any decrees that are issued against militants should extend to all individuals who have found refuge inside Afghanistan.

"It is therefore critical that Afghan authorities take action against these terror groups,” she said, adding that it was not just the demand of Pakistan, but the countries of Moscow Format also made similar demands on the Government of Afghanistan that they take concrete action against these terror groups and prevent the Afghan soil from being used against its neighbours.

Responding to another question, she said Pakistan has expressed its serious concerns about the ongoing activities of terror groups, which have found hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. She also said that Pakistan discussed with Afghanistan other aspects of bilateral cooperation and this dialogue with Afghanistan will continue.

Baolch termed “perplexing” the recent remarks by the Chinese Ambassador in a seminar, showing apprehensions regarding the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan. She said Pakistan is committed to providing full security to Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

“Our commitment has been conveyed at the seniormost levels of the Chinese government, including during the meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chinese Premier on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting held in Islamabad,” she said.

"The statement of the Chinese ambassador is therefore perplexing given the positive diplomatic traditions between Pakistan and China. We will continue to engage with our Chinese brothers to reassure them of Pakistan's complete commitment to their security and well-being in Pakistan.” Talking about the possibility of resumption of trade ties with India, she said that in 2019, certain steps were taken by Pakistan, including the suspension of trade with India.

“I am not in a position to predict the future, but currently, Pakistan's position with regards to trade with India remains unchanged,” she said. PTI SH ZH ZH